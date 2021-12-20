Bank of America Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $443.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $391.00 to $443.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.15.

ACN stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 57.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

