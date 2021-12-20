Bank OZK Sells 475 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank OZK cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 88,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 152.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.