BankUnited, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

BKU opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

