Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,687 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $126.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.90. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

