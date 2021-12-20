Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 13,500 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $102.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.017 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

