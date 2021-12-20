Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.47.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.