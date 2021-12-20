Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,687 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Match Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Match Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,609 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,646,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $126.65 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average is $149.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

