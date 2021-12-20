Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $93.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

