Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 561.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,395,000 after acquiring an additional 220,792 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yandex has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

