Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $27,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,967 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

