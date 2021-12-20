Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

