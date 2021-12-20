Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,800 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,722,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Pool by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $540.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.06. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

