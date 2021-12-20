Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 6,671 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $189.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.09. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 164.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.