Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.05.

Shares of LNG opened at $100.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

