Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,914 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 18.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 13.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of BG stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

