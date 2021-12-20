Banyan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 0.3% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.78. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,057. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $138.04 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

