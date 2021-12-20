Banyan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for about 8.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Markel by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Markel by 22.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,931,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Markel by 182.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,220.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,273.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,242.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $942.44 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

