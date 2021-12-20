Barber Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $380.00 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.31.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

