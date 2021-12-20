Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,589 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.54 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83.

