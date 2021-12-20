Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.