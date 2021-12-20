Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 387,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,846 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $39,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.94 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

