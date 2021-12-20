Barber Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.19 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Coupang by 6,090.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth $946,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $28.68 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Coupang’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,923 shares of company stock worth $13,101,580 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

