Barber Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $102.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.017 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

