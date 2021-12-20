Barclays Boosts Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 980

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 960 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.95) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.60) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 656 ($8.67).

Shares of LON DRX traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 593.50 ($7.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,623. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330.92 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($8.06). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 546.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 472.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

