Barclays Boosts Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 980

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 960 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.95) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.60) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 656 ($8.67).

Shares of LON DRX traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 593.50 ($7.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,623. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330.92 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($8.06). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 546.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 472.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Analyst Recommendations for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

