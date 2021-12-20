Barclays Cuts Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,060

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,140 ($28.28) to GBX 2,060 ($27.22) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.36) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.81).

Shares of VCT stock traded down GBX 44 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,338 ($30.90). The stock had a trading volume of 41,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,673. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 2,042 ($26.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,352.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,497.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.51), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($246,496.84).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

