Barclays Lowers Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($14.54) to GBX 1,050 ($13.88) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.01) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.97) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.11 ($17.72).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,369.50 ($18.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,400.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,441.27. The firm has a market cap of £13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

