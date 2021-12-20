Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of BBDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $510.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,074 shares of company stock worth $208,245 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 218,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

