Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.93 ($92.06).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €60.19 ($67.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

