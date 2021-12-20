Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Baxter International by 124.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,235,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,801 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.51. 2,607,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

