BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $5.42 on Monday, reaching $292.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,451. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.