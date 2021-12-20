BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Farmland Partners worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $126,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $11.53. 469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $99,635 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

