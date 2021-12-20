BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $964,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total value of $69,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.71, for a total value of $207,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,071 shares of company stock valued at $61,304,164. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.00. 271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,164. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.55 and a 52 week high of $337.67.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

