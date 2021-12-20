BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,328. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $61.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52.

