BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,057 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

