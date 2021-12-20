Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bel Fuse worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

