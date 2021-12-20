Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 135.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after purchasing an additional 134,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $18,666,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,774,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $18,956,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

