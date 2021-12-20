Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 758,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGRY. Bank of America began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.32. 42,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,268. Berkshire Grey has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $78,000.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.