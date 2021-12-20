Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.09

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.09 and last traded at $95.74, with a volume of 121003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

