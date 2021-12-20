Bickling Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,810,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $89.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $92.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

