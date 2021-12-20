Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR opened at $43.32 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62.

