Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after buying an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

