Bickling Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned 0.40% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,323,000. SP Asset Management grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,231,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 103,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,175,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

