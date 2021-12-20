Bickling Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 52.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $160,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Boeing by 290.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 39.8% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 295,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,871,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $188.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.23. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $187.88 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.