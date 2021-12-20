BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $3,254,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.7% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 81.9% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

NOC opened at $377.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

