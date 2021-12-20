BigSur Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 225.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $547.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.00. The stock has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

