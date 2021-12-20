BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $186.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.