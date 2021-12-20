Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.89

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.89 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 30476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

