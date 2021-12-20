Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Up 28.9% in November

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 407,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biocept by 177,825.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Biocept by 288.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 112,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biocept by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Biocept from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $3.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.54. Biocept has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

