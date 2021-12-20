Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.05. 8,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,475. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.17.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

