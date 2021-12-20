Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

BIRDF stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIRDF. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

